A CUNT NAMED M’RENEE ALLEN TAYOR SMITH

The funeral service for the late Rev. Lloyd Smith, President of the Bahamas National Missionary and Education Convention, on Friday 4 August 2023 went off without a hitch. But it always takes an ass to try and spoil the show. According to this lady in the headline, the service started late because Fred Mitchell, the rep for the Prime Minister, went to the Jean Street Auditorium of the Baptist where he had been informed the service would take place and when subsequently informed, he came to the church Mt. Horeb. This lady goes on social media and then passes around a meme to say that the service started late because of Mr. Mitchell and she was annoyed. This is some FNM partisan obviously. But sweet stupid girl, the service didn’t start late because of Mr. Mitchell, if indeed it did. It started when the organizers of the service wanted to start it. They didn’t need Mr. Mitchell to start the service. They could have started without him. But what this now demonstrates is that silly season has come early. Stupid woman. If she was inconvenienced as a result of the start of the service she could carried her complaining ass home.