A HARSH SENTENCE IN THE DRUG CASE

The press in The Bahamas reported that the former RBDF officer Darin Roker was sentenced to 48 month in jail in a New York court in a case brought by the District Attorney for the Southern District of New York. This is the same district that convicted President Donald Trump of 34 felony counts. The press in The Bahamas just accepts this stuff uncritically. The fact is the man has been sitting in jail for 14 months and is suffering from prostate cancer that is terminal and so you cannot rely on the truth of what he says in any plea bargain. He was obviously desperate to get out of jail. The US system though is so unforgiving that they have sentenced a dying man to time in jail. Make that make sense. The outrageous allegations made by his US defence lawyer in his plea of mitigation that because of this man’s alleged conduct that means that everyone in The Bahamas is corrupt. But what about the man who actually heads the United States. Does his conviction on those 34 counts mean that everyone in the United States is corrupt? Clearly not. The report from OUR NEWs of 21 January 2026 is carried below:

… Royal Bahamas Defence Force Petty Officer Darrin Roker has been jailed for 48 months, plus three years of supervised release for conspiring to import cocaine into the United States.



The 56-year-old learned his fate when he appeared before Justice Gregory Woods in a New York courthouse. He was also ordered to forfeit a $20,000 bribe payment. Back on 24 October 2025, Roker pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to import cocaine. The charge concerns Roker’s participation in an November 2024 meeting with Colombian drug trafficker Luis Fernando Orozco-Toro to arrange smuggling a shipment of approximately 900 to 1,000 kilograms of cocaine from South America to the US via The Bahamas. Roker said he would provide the traffickers with information of maritime patrols and delay the Defence Force Cutters. In return, Roker was paid a $20,000 bribe. Roker faced a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, but he received a reduced sentence because he is battling aggressive prostate cancer. Due to Roker’s illness, his lawyer Martin Roth, had asked the court to impose no further jail time. However, prosecutors sought a sentence of five years. Roker was indicted along with 12 others in November 2024. He was arrested on the charges while vacationing in Florida. Prosecutors alleged that Roker, Chief Superintendent Elvis Curtis and Sergeant Prince Symonette were abused their positions as law enforcement to aid drug traffickers.