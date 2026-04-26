A Slave Calling For Help – FELXS SANDS WRITES FROM FREEPORT

The Bahamas have a tradition of free and fair elections, open for the world to witness, inclusive of Observer missions from the Organization of American States (OAS), CARICOM and the British Commonwealth Observer missions. That is not to say we do not have sharp words exchange back and forth; but, in the end, the loser goes home and the winning political party forms a new government. That is our tradition.

The leader of the opposition, Mr.Michael Pintard called a press conference to invite our neighbor, friend and ally, the Americans to observe our electoral process. Was he sending a cryptic signal for help?

The Americans responded to his request by giving him a 9th grade civics course and informed him of the protocols necessary for such an invitation and how it should come. How embarrassing! What is the OAS? An Unpatriotic action of a person striving to be king.

The opposition finds itself severely fractured because of Pintard. Some of his Bright Stars who could have added value to his political team has opted out of running as candidates this election cycle leaving him with a team of the willing; a backup Reserved grouping.

His message of name calling and accusing the Davis government of all manner of things has not resonated. The proposals that he has advanced seems not well considered. A National Lottery that would put the web shops out of business affecting as many as 6,000 jobs. Refurbishing the two existing hospitals without addressing acute bed shortage throughout the country. The $200 stipend for single mothers: proposals lacking vision.

Mr. Pintard, however, have stayed silent regarding the Grand Bahama Port Authority. On August 4th of each year until 2054, the GBPA will have to pay the government of the Bahamas a sum to be negotiated and agreed upon. The GBPA, this year, was declared by the arbitrators law Lords as being balance sheet insolvent. The signs of that insolvency can be seen by the crumbling roads, the lack of maintenance of the infrastructure all around the city of Freeport; reduced debris pickup, and the foreseeable untimely completion (if ever) of the Taino Beach Bridge, tells the story of a company that is limping. The company requires a huge Capital injection if it is to survive.

The question is, can we trust Michael Pintard and his team of Reserves to negotiate with the Grand Bahama Port Authority?

The last time the FNM negotiated with the GBPA, the people of NASSAU was left with a bill for a hurricane damaged hotel and a hurricane damaged Airport from the Public Treasury; while the Port Authority laughed all the way to the bank with the insurance money instead of reinvesting it into the city.

People of NASSAU think about this, have you heard leader Pintard utter one word about the Grand Bahama Port Authority? What is the FNM’S policy positions? The policy position of Silence portrays a servant not willing to challenge his colonial master. He has publicly chosen the side of the company, and not the people who vote, he now needs. He could possibly lose his seat and his party wiped out because of his intransigence.

Woe to a people if a slave becomes king.

Food for thought.

FELIX SANDS