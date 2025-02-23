A Trip To Bermuda (General Election 18 Feb. PLP Wins)

From Facebook:

It was an honour this morning to meet some of the candidates in the general election in Bermuda at their polling stations including party leaders Premier David Burt, Leader of the Opposition Jarious Richardson, Marc Bean, former PLP Leader and now head of his own party, Rene Webb, former PLP minister, now an independent and Sir John Swan, former Premier and now an independent candidate. I wished each candidate well on the day.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

18 February 2025