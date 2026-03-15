ABAGAIL CARTWRIGHT FROM DEAN’S BLUE HOLE

A Vision Moving Forward

As election season approaches in The Bahamas, the political temperature rises and the mudslinging begins. Last week, during a town meeting in Freeport, I listened closely as criticisms flew from supporters of the FNM, including its leader. But beyond the political theater, one question continues to linger: what is the real vision for the country over the next five years?

It is always easier to criticize from the outside. Anyone can list what the government is doing wrong or promise sweeping change while not carrying the burden of leadership. Yet Bahamians who have watched this cycle repeat for decades—should be asking a deeper question: what is the long-term plan for our nation?

Campaign rhetoric should not drown out serious discussion about our future. Healthcare, for example, must become a national priority. Too many lives are being lost in public facilities due to shortages in resources, staffing, and proper compensation for medical professionals. Strengthening our healthcare system is not a political talking point; it is a national necessity.

At the same time, we must think beyond tourism. The Bahamas should be actively diversifying its economy, empowering young entrepreneurs, modernizing infrastructure, and expanding access to reliable public services. Our young people should be prepared for emerging industries—technology, artificial intelligence, and innovation—through the University of The Bahamas.

The real conversation this election season should not be about who can insult whom the best. It should be about who has the clearest, most credible plan to build a stronger, more competitive Bahamas where opportunity reaches every citizen.

-Abagail Cartwright