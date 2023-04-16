ACKLINS WITHOUT POWER: PRIME MINISTER PISSED OFF

Prime minister Philip Davis was livid on Thursday night 13 April 2023, more than 12 hours after the power failed completely in Acklins Island, and he was just being informed. The Minister for Works was not informed until the next morning. There is a problem in our country about accountability of public institutions of the government to its shareholder and how things ought to run. The part for the machine was finally obtained for the machine that broke down but not before Friday 14 April late in the afternoon. By that time, the phone service, the water service, the school system was in complete collapse. The residents were angry making noises about the PLP. The PLP had nothing to do with it. The FNM left the damn thing in a mess. When the Prime Minister visited there for the regatta, he ordered BPL to fix the three machines that were limping along. Weeks later, they did nothing. Sad.