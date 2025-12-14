Alfred Poitier Writes On The Smuggling Bill

Politically I have been quiet for awhile. I watch in amazement at times how persons present information amended to their perspective. To those people I say in a free society or a democratic society that is your right. However, I hasten to say as a responsible citizen “thou shalt not distort the truth”.

Unfortunately, the old school training from our grand and great grand parents seems to no longer be remembered. I remember if it was raining outside, the truth was it is raining. Now a days we fix our words to tell half the story or to change the story completely. If it’s raining outside a verbal gangster may say it’s over cast or gloomy.

Unfortunately, it could be argued that they told the truth but the question is was what they said the truest depiction of the situation. The answer is No! The truth is, that is misleading and can encourage the uninformed to make the wrong decision.

Simplified, “if I’m supposed to go to an out door event and you call and tell me it’s raining at the event more than likely I will not go. If you told me it’s overcast or gloomy chances are I will still go. When I get there and it’s raining and the event is not happening I would have wasted my time and effort based on the misleading information presented.

I said all that to say this, so many statements and policies brought by our current Government and Its Leader or Prime Minister has some very beneficial components for the growth and development of The Bahamas and Bahamians. It is very unfortunate that Bahamians are creating a narrative to over shadow the much needed positive changes and actually try nullify attempts at positive growth and development to discredit the government in hopes of political advancement.

Regardless of political leaning it should be country first. If something is good for the country support it. If something improves the standard of living or stops hardship for any sector of our society support it.

Please remember that although we are an independent nation we are part of a global existence and regardless of feelings despite government in power we have to adjust to international standards to avoid sanctions or loosing a seat at the table which is usually needed to ensure our country is not disadvantaged and our citizens don’t suffer because we didn’t comply.

Many times decisions made by the government happens to avoid hardship to the citizens of the country from external forces.

Anyone seeking political power should be clearly aware of this and not criticize the obvious.

The back and forth about the new legislation baffles me to be honest. All one has to do is watch international news and the position of our neighbors to the north. They are not taking illegal immigration’s in any form lightly. Look at what’s happening near Venezuela. The short story is simply comply or wish you did.

My position is that legislation is not personal. That legislation is simply protection of the citizens of The Bahamas so that they can continue to enjoy the freedom of movement and economic opportunities offered by our long standing relationship with the United States.

Suggesting that this legislation is about giving the Bahamas to another Nationality tos merely social media sensationalization or lies for likes.

I’m sorry. I can not think of one legislation in the Bahamas or the world as a matter of fact that stands alone.

When I read the document tabled and passed I see no mention whatsoever of the repeal or f illegal immigration. So can someone please show me in factual documentation, the support that this act that relates to smugglers giving illegal immigrants special privileges for citizenship or residency in the Bahamas.

Alfred Poitier