AMERICA LET’S LOOSE THE DOGS OF WAR

(Miami Herald Image)

CNN, the American news operation, reported last week that 6 American warships that of the United States Navy are steaming toward or are already in the seas around Venezuela. The U S later said through their spokespersons that this was an attempt to stop drugs from getting into the United States from Venezuela.

The United States claims without any supporting evidence that the President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro is a drug trafficker and is facilitating the entry of drugs into the United States. Those who have been around long enough and especially after the lies told as a pretext for the Iraq invasion, do not believe a word of it.

The United States has set a 50 million dollars bounty on the head of the President of Venezuela. Those who were around when George Bush invaded Panama and kidnapped its leader to take him to trial in the United States can see it coming.

Entering the debate was a hurried statement by Kamla Persad-Bissessar who is the Prime Minister of Trinidad. According to her, Trinidad was told about the exercise and it’s not in Trinidad’s waters but they support what the US is doing to get rid of drug trafficking. Oh by the way, they are still friends with Venezuela, she said.

Then she added that she was not going to engage CARICOM. Never mind the treaty obligations. Each country can speak from themselves she said. That was worse than her last time in office when she said that Trinidad was not going to be the ATM for the CARICOM region.

Trinidad and Tobago as a nation is in deep trouble economically. The US is in part the cause of it. How her statement is going help them, God knows. But there it is.

The region is really troubled by this injudicious statement. The actions of the United States is shades of Grenada 1983 and as we said Panama and Iraq. The US makes up a likely story, then they fulfill the prophecy of the story. But you can be sure that the facts don’t add up, it is simply ideological.

