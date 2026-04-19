At The University Of The Bahamas

From Facebook:

Thank you to the Martin Luther King Memorial Foundation for inviting the Prime Minister to come and for me to fill in for him at the University of The Bahamas for a college fair put on for historically black colleges and universities in the United States. The students were very excited about their prospects. One was the son of MP Darron Pickstock shown with his friend Darmi Butler. Others were from Government High School, Aquinas College and CR Walker. Who can forget the students of Doris Johnson left to right: Javan Dean, Tyrus Baillou, Andralicia Carey, Akeem Salmon. The President of the Foundation Harry E Johnson. Welcome. Thank you. Our host was Algernon Cargill.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

18 April 2026