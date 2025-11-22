Back Of Government House

From Facebook:

I was honoured to meet the head chef Jeffery Edgecombe Jr, back of house in the kitchen at Government House as he prepared bread pudding for desert for the next function at Government House. I was taken there by my old friend and butler at Government House Eduardo Cox. Thank you gentlemen. The Finance Minister has just signed off on a new career path and this goes with a brand new kitchen that can handle all Government House catering.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

17 November 2025