Bahamas Striping Signs For Eleuthera Roads

From Facebook:

Bahamas Striping aka Caribbean Paving signed a PPP for a 100 million dollar loan from the African Export Import Bank in St George’s, Grenada. The principal signed Dominic Sturrup, Chair. Atario Mitchell, President, was present. Ministers Fred Mitchell and Ginger Moxey observed the signing. Congratulations. For roads in South Eleuthera and infrastructure throughout The Bahamas.



Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

28 July 2025