Beyond Party Lines: Building the Bahamas We Want

– ABAGAIL CARTWRIGHT FROM DEAN’S BLUE HOLE

The Opening of Parliament last Wednesday marked more than the beginning of a new administration in The Bahamas. It was a reminder that our democracy is alive, evolving, and deeply woven into our culture.

From the elegant dresses to the signature hats, tradition remained firmly on display. Politics in The Bahamas has always carried a cultural rhythm of its own.

But beyond the fashion and ceremony, many Bahamians were listening closely for something more important: vision.

I spoke with four professional women in their forties, all of whom had voted in previous elections. Interestingly, each said this was the first time they intentionally listened to the Speech from the Throne. Why? They wanted to understand the direction of the country and whether the government’s plans reflected the realities of modern life.

When asked their impressions of the government’s agenda, their responses were telling: “modern,” “progressive,” “relatable,” and “forward-thinking.” One remarked, “This agenda is focused on year six and beyond, not just year one.” Another noted that the government appeared to understand the pressures families, businesses, and working people are facing in a rapidly changing world.

That observation matters.

The Bahamian electorate is changing. Citizens are no longer driven solely by party loyalty or tradition. More people are educated, globally exposed, and paying closer attention to governance itself. They expect policies that prepare the country for challenges such as crime, healthcare, immigration, economic opportunity, energy reform, artificial intelligence, climate change, and public sector modernization.

What stood out most to me was the recognition that these issues are connected to everyday life. The agenda acknowledged the struggles of small businesses, the concerns of an aging population, the urgent need to feed ourselves, reform in multiple areas that affect working people, the importance of Grand Bahama and the Family Islands, the dignity of working Bahamians, and the need to modernize education and the electoral system.

Nation building cannot rest on government alone. Right-thinking Bahamians must also commit themselves to the work ahead. If these goals become national benchmarks rather than political slogans, then every citizen, professional, entrepreneur, public servant, and young person has a role to play in helping The Bahamas thrive in an increasingly competitive global world.

-Abigail Cartwright