Bishop Albert Hepburn Passes Away

A state recognized funeral will be held for Bishop Albert Hepburn.  The following statement was issued by the Prime Minister Philip Davis upon the Bishop’s passing:

For Immediate Release

30 June 2022

 I learned this evening of the passing of my friend, big brother and religious confidante Bishop Albert Hepburn.  He was a fellow Cat Islander.  He was 89 when he passed.  I was able to see him during his final illness and we exchanged fond and fraternal greetings in what has turned out sadly to be our expressions of farewell.

I am deeply saddened by this passing.  He served the religious community with diligence and faithfulness. He was a former President of the Bahamas Christian Council.  He pastored the United  Christian Cathedral in Lincoln Boulevard and in Flamingo Gardens. He was a beloved pastor. He was a supporter of the progressive cause.

Tonight then as I express my condolences on behalf of the party to his family, I say we have lost a great Cat Islander and a great Bahamian. He no doubt joins in glory his wife who predeceased him and he is survived by ten children,

May he rest in peace

End

