Bishop Albert Hepburn Passes Away

A state recognized funeral will be held for Bishop Albert Hepburn. The following statement was issued by the Prime Minister Philip Davis upon the Bishop’s passing:

30 June 2022

I learned this evening of the passing of my friend, big brother and religious confidante Bishop Albert Hepburn. He was a fellow Cat Islander. He was 89 when he passed. I was able to see him during his final illness and we exchanged fond and fraternal greetings in what has turned out sadly to be our expressions of farewell.

I am deeply saddened by this passing. He served the religious community with diligence and faithfulness. He was a former President of the Bahamas Christian Council. He pastored the United Christian Cathedral in Lincoln Boulevard and in Flamingo Gardens. He was a beloved pastor. He was a supporter of the progressive cause.

Tonight then as I express my condolences on behalf of the party to his family, I say we have lost a great Cat Islander and a great Bahamian. He no doubt joins in glory his wife who predeceased him and he is survived by ten children,

May he rest in peace

