CHINESE AMBASSADOR RESPONDS

( This story first appeared in The Tribune by Leandra Rolle 21 February 2025—Editor)

CHINESE Ambassador Yan Jiarong dismissed US concerns about China’s engagement in The Bahamas, insisting the relationship is based on economic cooperation without hidden conditions or malicious intent.

Her comments came after US officials urged The Bahamas to limit Chinese influence, warning that some foreign investments come with “nefarious strings attached.”

China’s top diplomat in The Bahamas pushed back against negative characterisations of her country’s presence, emphasising that both nations have the right to determine their own diplomatic and economic partnerships.

“We don’t attach any strings and with no precondition, so I don’t see where is the ‘malignness,’” she said in an exclusive interview with The Tribune, adding that China’s collaboration with The Bahamas has been beneficial.

Last month, US Chargé d’Affaires Kimberly Furnish cautioned that some countries use “investment strategies that do not align with international best practices.”

Speaking at the Grand Bahama Business Outlook last week, she argued that China promises much but delivers little, urging The Bahamas to strengthen ties with regional partners for mutual economic growth.

Meanwhile, US lawmakers have called on the State Department to send a high-level delegation to the upcoming CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting to counter what they described as “coercion” from China.

The Davis administration has distanced itself from the geopolitical dispute, with Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell saying there is no evidence The Bahamas is being used by China to undermine the US.

“China is a doer,” Ms Jiarong said. “The facts speak louder than words.”

She highlighted China’s contributions to The Bahamas, pointing to several infrastructure projects, disaster relief efforts, community support programmes, and educational scholarships.

Among the notable projects she cited was the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium, a gift to The Bahamas. She also mentioned disaster relief funding, assistive devices for people with disabilities, and various community initiatives in Nassau.

Acknowledging The Bahamas’ close proximity to the US, Ms Jiarong noted that many Caribbean nations welcome increased investment and that China respects each country’s right to pursue its own development path.

She rejected the notion that countries must choose sides, calling “zero-sum thinking” and a “Cold War mentality” outdated and harmful.

“Coercion and containment strategy does not work,” she said. “In an era marked by geopolitical volatility and rapid technological change, global collaboration is indispensable.”

She also defended Chinese technology enterprises, particularly in 5G solutions, dismissing long-standing US concerns over cybersecurity as unfounded.

She suggested that many expect the US to take a more open and confident approach toward partnerships between China, The Bahamas, and the wider Caribbean and Latin America.

Ms Jiarong also gave an assurance that geopolitical tensions would not impact China’s initiatives for The Bahamas, including its plans to fund a new hospital through a concessional loan pending final approval.

She emphasised that China prioritises The Bahamas’ needs and strengthens the friendship between the two nations.

“It will not be affected, at least China’s determination will not be affected by a third party,” she said.