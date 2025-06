Computers For The Children At Akhepran

From Facebook:

I was happy to present to the Valedictorian and Salutatorian of Akhepran Senior School’s Class of 2025 in Fox Hill two laptop computers. Well done Antio Simmons and Tanique Evans. I wish you well as you go forward. We were joined by the parents of the children and the founder of the school former Senator Jacinta Higgs.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

24 June 2025