Congratulations Raynard Rigby

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A very proud day for me. Raynard Rigby, a justice of the court. Mine eyes have seen it all. Congratulations.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

1 May 2026

At the Swearing-In of Mr Justice Raynard Rigby KC – a Turks and Caicos/Bahamian distinguished lawyer – as acting Associate Justice of the Bahamas Supreme Court, with Mrs Rigby and Maurice O. Glinton KC, another great Turks and Caicos Bahamian Barrister…and H.E. Ambassador Professor Gilbert Morris – Vice Chancellor Bahamas Alrae Ramsey Institute for Foreign Affairs (BARIFA) at Government House, Nassau Bahamas.