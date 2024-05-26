Cyril Fountain Dies

The Prime Minister’s Statement on Sir Cyril Fountain

19 May 2024

With a heavy heart, Ann-Marie and I extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and all who cherished Sir Cyril Stanley Smith Fountain. Today, The Bahamas mourns the loss of a remarkable jurist, a dedicated educator, and above all, a beloved friend.

Sir Cyril’s journey from his early education at Government High School to his distinguished tenure as Chief Justice of the Bahamas is a testament to his dedication and passion for justice and public service. His legacy in the judiciary, his role as a mentor to many, and his personal integrity have left an indelible mark on our nation.

Personally, Cyril was more than a colleague in the realms of law and governance; he was a dear friend whose wisdom, wit, and warmth enriched my life immeasurably. Our countless conversations, often bridging the professional and the personal, are memories I hold dear, reflecting times of both challenge and triumph.

His contributions went beyond the courtroom or the classroom. Cyril’s passionate involvement in politics, his advocacy in the Prince Hall Lodge, and his memorable campaigns in Long Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador, speak volumes of his commitment to our community.

It is a rare gift to have known Cyril not just as a titan in our legal and political spheres but as a genuine friend. As we say goodbye, I find solace in the rich chapters of moments we shared and the positive impact he had on all who knew him.

As we celebrate his life and legacy, may Sir Cyril Stanley Smith Fountain rest in peace, and may his family find comfort in the profound legacy and the personal memories he leaves behind.