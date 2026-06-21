Destabilizing The Country

In order for our system of government to work and function properly and effectively, we need an opposition. The May12th election brought a devastating defeat for Mr. PIntard and his FNM party. Mr.Pintard lives in Grand Bahama, once considered FNM country. Under his leadership, the support base in Grand Bahama has shrunk to a point where the PLP came within 14 votes of winning the popular vote on the island

The political reality for Mr. Pintard’s leadership is not good. He has failed the likeability test most miserably. Since his election defeat, he has cast aside his better angels. His antics in the House of Assembly proves that he is not a nice person, but a disrespectful, bitter man. The instinct of the Bahamian masses has proven to be correct on his leadership style.



The just ended budget debate in the lower house was an opposition “missed opportunity”. Instead of picking apart the missteps of government’s performance; the debate descended into a misguided flame throwing, crude exercise about an election day plane which crashed in waters of Central Florida linking a person wanted in the United States. This person, they believe, is linked to government officials. Using this unpatriotic logic of the opposition, they believe the country should come to a standstill while the case makes its way through the courts in the United States. The second point is using parliamentary privilege and protection to prosecute this case in the court of public opinion in The Bahamas: Making scurrilous accusations of malfeasance to the world; hoping to bring outside pressure on our country.



The newly elected government should pay very close attention in the coming weeks to antics associated with de stabilizing duly elected popular governments. Sadly for some, 2031, it’s too far away to ask for a fresh mándate. They foolishly believe the tide is now turning in their favor. It has not. The falling away has worsened.



The budget now heads to the Senate: we can only pray that these wise men and women of the Senate will deliberate with soberness, equity, and patriotism. A discerning public is watching.



Destabilizing the country for one’s political power is TREASON.

Felix Sands