DR. FRANKLYN WALKINE FORMER MP DIES

Statement On The Passing of Dr Franklyn Walkine.

From Fred Mitchell MP

Chair Progressive Liberal Party

For Immediate Release

30 December 2025

I announce with deep sadness and regret the passing of former MP Dr Franklyn Walkine. He served as a Member of Parliament for Acklins and Crooked Island.

Dr Walkine was a hugely successful entrepreneur and a pioneer in the Air Ambulance Services and in Lake View cemetery.

After the devastating loss of the PLP in 1992, he continued to serve in parliament until 1997, where he defended the people of Acklins and Crooked Is, his ancestral home fearlessly.

He and his sister Dethra were raised by their mother, following the untimely death of their father. She taught them the lessons of thrift, hard work and self reliance.

Dr Walkine brought those lessons to his public life and was forthright and matter of fact. He was a leader in the medical field and served as head of the medical council.

As a physician, he was loved by his patients for his attention to detail.

I have lost one of my dearest friends, my Christmas Day breakfast partner. Now no more.

The Prime Minister has been informed of his passing.

On behalf of the Leader and Prime Minister Philip Davis, our Parliamentary team, the members and supporters, I extend condolences to his sister and son, his friends and wider family.

Farewell and rest in peace.

