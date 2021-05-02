Dr. Michael Darville Decries FNM Fraud On Social Media

30 April 2021



It has come to my attention that an anonymous person or persons are fraudulently using my image and name on social media to ask specific questions and make specific policy statements on public health and COVID-19 in particular.



The public is advised that these are clearly cases of identity theft and fraud. Do not engage with these anonymous persons or respond to their questions or messages posted in social media.



We are working with Facebook’s administration to resolve this matter.



Thank you.



End