ELECTIONS IN THE TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS

Fred Mitchell, the Foreign Minister of The Bahamas, visited the Turks and Caicos Islands from 5 to 8 February 2025, as part of the fact finding to support the report to the Heads of Government of Caricom at the next meeting of the heads in Barbados in mid-February. What he found was a prosperous country that is developing nicely and emerging more confident following a period of direct rule of the British. He visited with the incumbent Premier and spoke with Leader of the Opposition and the Governor. He also spoke with ordinary people at various polling stations and around the island of Providenciales. The incumbent PNP headed by Premier Washington Misick won the general election on Friday 8 February 205 hands down. The Bahamas has appointed Jenesta Messam as the first Honorary Consul in the Turks and Caicos Islands. She is shown being congratulated by the Premier.