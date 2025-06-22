EVENING PRAYER MARKS 33 YEARS

Fred Mitchell was first appointed to the Senate 1 September 1992. This September then will mark 33 years since that appointment and he has served in every year in the legislature since then. There was a service to mark the occasion on 20 June 2025 at St. Anne’s Church in Fox Hill.

After the service at St Anne’s to mark 33 years of service in the legislature of The Bahamas from left to right Ministers Myles Laroda and JoBeth Coleby Davis and Secretary General Barbara Cartwright with Canon Sebastian Campbell, Archdeacon Hugh Bartlette and Archdeacon Kingsley Knowles.