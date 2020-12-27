EXPLANATION FROM LATITUDES RESTAURANT

The Nassau Harbour Club Hotel and Restaurant Latitudes

The following statement was issued by the Latitudes Restaurant following a mass ticket exercise by the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Covid Police at their restaurant on Wednesday 23 December 2020. The tickets were issued because they were accused of violating the curfew rules by having in door dining. Only thing is the police misread the rules. The indoor dining is permitted for restaurants that are part of hotels. Latitudes is located in the Nassau Harbour Bay Hotel. Luckily Wayne Munroe, the Q C was there and spoke with the Commissioner of Police who had the matter pulled back. But this is the kind fo foolishness, the PLP has warned about.

Latitudes would like to express our apologies for last night’s events. Please feel free to continue safely dining with us and please contact us if you have any further questions.

Below is a statement released last night by our attorney.

The ownership of Latitudes restaurant at the Harbour Club Hotel and Marina, expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Commissioner of Police, Paul Rolle after he intervened to stop the ticketing of their guests by police officers last night.

Dozens of patrons were initially issued $300 tickets by police officers assigned to the COVID task force before Latitudes’ attorney, Wayne Munroe, who was also present at the establishment, reached out to the Commissioner.

Mr Munroe said the event was a misunderstanding of the emergency orders on the officers’ part, and even though his clients would have lost business due to this error, Latitudes has determined not to seek any legal action.

Speaking on behalf of his clients, Mr Munroe said, “We are all in this COVID battle together, and we must all do our part to keep each and every one of us safe. I want to take this opportunity to again thank the Commissioner of Police for making clear to his officers what the COVID orders said, and we want to encourage them to remain steadfast in their duties to protect us during this global pandemic.”

The ownership of Latitudes has also asked any patron who left before the incident was resolved can bring their COVID ticket to the restaurant tomorrow so that it can be returned to the police promptly.

“It was unfortunate that something like this had to occur,” they added, “but we are truly appreciative of the quick intervention by the Commissioner and his professionalism to resolve this matter swiftly. We want to take this opportunity to thank all of our patrons and wish them a very merry Christmas and we look forward to seeing them in the coming days as we gear up for our New Year’s celebrations.”