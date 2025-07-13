Exuma’s Next Generation

It’s a long story but he is one of the youngsters who took the picture with me at the Junkanoo shack last Christmas in Exuma. He and his friends. The photo was enhanced and framed by Ambassador Jamaal Rolle. I wish Kaiden Burrows well. He came by to say thanks. I presented them each with the framed copy of the photo and a gift certificate to show my appreciation for their civility and sociability. I hope 50 years from now he remembers what he used to look like. Today’s photo was taken independence morning 2025 on Regatta Park in Georgetown, Exuma

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

10 July 2025