FALSE US NUMBERS SHOWING UP IN FOREIGN MINISTER’S PHONE

The Foreign Minister’s phone has been attacked with attempts by someone up to wickedness. Last week two phone numbers appeared on What’s App with a request from what seemed the United States Embassy. It addressed the Minister by his first name and asked whether he would like to pay a visit to the United States Embassy and it was supposedly signed by the charge d’affairs of the U S in The Bahamas. The Ministry checked and it turned out to be fake. Then another number showed up with a request to return a call to Marco Rubio. That is the name of the U S Secretary of State. That too was fake. In the face of this kind of skullduggery perhaps all Bahamian diplomats ought to be put on alert.