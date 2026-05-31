Farewell To The Brazilian Ambassador

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It was a privilege this evening to say a formal farewell to Ambassador Claudio Lins of Brazil and his wife. He is the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and ends six years of service in The Bahamas. He heads to Kathmandu in Nepal for his next assignment. I thanked him for his contribution to Brazil/Bahamas relations and godspeed. We were joined by the Ambassadors to The Bahamas from China, Haiti, the United Kingdom and Cuba and Director General Jerusa Ali and Bahamas Ambassador to Brazil Dr Dexter Johnson.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

29 May 2026