FELIX SANDS WRITES FROM GRAND BAHAMA – The Starting Five

On May 12th, the Bahamian people will be called upon to choose A Team to manage the country for the next five years.

Let us now consider the common sense options we have in building; or, the foundation that has been laid, using the analogy of the starting five from basketball .

At the center is Prime Minister, Brave Davis, a man skilled in the law, and skilled in the art of governance, and how it works. A man of Compassion, Humility, Clear Vision and above all a Patriot.

Chester Cooper, Minister of Tourism and Investment. Private sector accomplished, articulate, well educated, and have taken our number one industry tourism to new heights. A patriot.

Fred Mitchell Minister of Foreign Affairs has navigated the tempestuous waters of today’s troubled world, maintaining good relations with all while making our way in the world as a small island developing state. A patriot of the highest order.

Glenis Hanna-Martin, Minister of Education. This Minister has brought the country out of the dark days of the covid-19 pandemic and set the bar to new heights in education. Hanna-Martin has taken education to higher heights. Hanna-Martin walks in the tradition of her father; that is, to wipe a tear from every eye. I a fierce believer in women’s rights. A Patriot.

Wayne Munroe, Minister of National Security. A skilled student of the law with a clear understanding of his role as Minister of National Security. The country is in safe hands with Wayne Munroe as minister of National Security; God and Country.

The opposition team, Michael Pintard at the center. Mr. Michael Pintard is a gifted public speaker who vacillates. Heading into May 12th election, the leader finds himself torn between serving two masters; defense of the Grand Bahama Port Authority and the people of The Bahamas. This is the foundation on which he and his team now stand on.

Mr. Shanendon Cartwright finds himself running away from his old constituency to what he considers safe ground. It, now, appears he is hoping to survive by keeping his head down and his mouth shut while hiding in the political tall grass.

Dr. Duane Sands, is also running away from his former constituency heading into the general elections. Dr. Sands has on his public record that building two new hospitals is a dumb idea. It appears that everything is motivated by profit and loss when it comes to public healthcare with Sands.

Mr. Darren Henfield, former Minister of Foreign Affairs is, again, running away from his old constituency in Abaco. Mr. Henfield’s performance was subpar.

Mr. Kwasi Thompson, former Junior Minister of Finance who went on a borrowing spree at the world money markets, borrowing at exorbitant rates. He will be remembered as being a minister of government as selling off the blue chip stocks, for example, the National Insurance Blues chip stocks. Madness.

The final team is Fire and Fury with a foundation based on hatred and bitterness of the Haitian people. Clearly, this platform has no appreciable understanding of how government works: so, I reserve comment.

The business of government requires vision experience, compassion and sober judgment.

People Choose “Wisely”.

Felix Sands