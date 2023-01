Fred Mitchell MP with Transport Minister JoBeth Coleby Davis at the forum on Economic Empowerment at the Fox Hill Community Centre to mark Majority Rule Day. Thank you to Senator Barry Griffin for organizing the forum. 7 January 2023 with Senator Tyrell Young and Senator Darron Pickstock and panelists Bodene Johnson, D’Arcy Rahming Jr and Samantha Rolle with Parliamentary Secretary Jamahl Strachan.