Fred Mitchell At The U B Campus

From Facebook:

I spent a delightful lunchtime at the University of The Bahamas cafeteria and in the university yard with the students of UB and their various clubs. This renews a tradition I started in the 1980s and 1990s with Zendal Forbes, Darron Cash and Raynard Rigby. Zendal joined me today. And Darron Cash’s son introduced himself to me. He is now and student. Great stuff.

I was joined by Senators Barry Griffin, Randy Rolle and Darron Pickstock.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

20 March 2025