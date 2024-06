Fred Mitchell Honours Nexgen

In honour of the visit of the Next Gen group with Senator Ronnie Duncombe to Foreign Ministry office in Nassau during Fred Mitchell’s morning exercise at the start of his working visit to London, he wore the shirt presented to him during their visit. Fred Mitchell 25 June 2024. They inscribed his name on the right side of the shirt which is on the left of the photo. The British Parliament and Big Ben clock tower are behind.