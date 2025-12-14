Fred Mitchell Treats The Teachers To Lunch At Sandilands

From Facebook:

I was pleased to deliver a lunch for Christmas to the hard working teachers and staff of the Sandilands Primary School. This is the last day in school for the children. Thank you Mrs. Renay Davis for the catering. Thanks Desiree Gibbs from the constituency office and to Principal Antoinette Forbes. The Education Minister Glenys Hanna Martin has pronounced herself pleased with the school’s progress.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

11 December 2025