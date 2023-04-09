FRED SMITH LOSES THE CASE BUT SAYS HE WON

Fred Smith KC

There was an accident on an Italian hillside that almost took the life of the Fred Smith KC a few years ago. What a pity. Had it gone further, then we would not have had to make any commentary at all about a case in which Fred Smith lost on every point but which his human rights front piece claims that they won.

So there was a man Numgi who was detained by immigration and he was detained illegally and for too long. The crown conceded their errors. The intrepid Mr. Smith brought an action in the courts and the judge awarded the sum of 650,000 dollars for all the damage.

Well of course that was chump change for Mr. Smith, so he brought an appeal in the Court of Appeal and they raised it to $750,000.

That too was chump change because Mr. Smith brought another action in the Privy Council, arguing that the costs were too low for the work he did, that the way they calculated interest was wrong, that the settlement itself was too low. In the Court of Appeal he asked for 11 million dollars. The Court of Appeal said his arguments were in fantasyland. Bottom line he lost the case in the Court of Appeal.

The Privy Council ruled on 5 April 2023, that the Court of Appeal was correct save for one point on the detention of the subject in which they made a factual and legal error. The Privy awarded 50k. Nowhere near 11 million dollars.

But what does Fred Smith do. The next thing we know the Human Rights Association published a statement in which they claimed they won the case and the press of The Bahamas, as lame as they are, didn’t read the judgment apparently and went along with that charade.

He lost the case on all points but one. He did not win any legal victory at all.

This is the problem that we have with the so called human rights champion. He can’t even ask for water if he is thirty , his arguments are so dishonest and deceitful.

Number of hits for the week ending Saturday, 8th April , 2023 up to midnight: 429,844;

Number of hits for the month of April up to Saturday, 8th April, 2023 up to midnight; 469,840;

Number of hits for the year 2023 up to Saturday, 1st April , 2023 up to midnight: 5,416,026.