FROM THE DEAN’S BLUE HOLE: WHO IS QUALIFIED TO LEAD

by Abigail Cartwright

The Way I See it – Part 1

By Abigail Cartwright

The Bahamas stands once again at the threshold of a general election. This election is not simply

about party colors or personalities. It is about leadership in an increasingly volatile world.

For Bahamians, the choice before us is not an emotional one. It must be an analytical one. Small

developing states like ours do not have the luxury to experiment with politics or leadership.

Regional instability, global economic shifts, trade wars, illegal immigration, maritime security

threats, climate vulnerability, and transnational crime all press against our borders. Tourism,

financial services, and investment confidence depend on steady hands and credibility. The next

five years will demand experience, discipline, and proven competence.

This election ultimately hinges on one central question: Who is most qualified to lead The

Bahamas through complexities and uncertainties?

Mr. Pintard, for all his eloquence and public presence, has built his brand on obsessive

opposition to everything the PLP does coupled with allegations of corruption, rather than

articulating a clear vision. His political posture has consistently been on the wrong side of

significant national issues—opposing increases in the minimum wage, resisting accountability

from the Grand Bahama Port Authority, criticizing energy reforms, and questioning social

programs such as the school breakfast program. Yet, beyond criticism, where is his party’s

roadmap for the future?

Leadership is not a performance. It is negotiation, diplomacy, and measurable achievement.

When he had the opportunity, Mr. Pintard did not negotiate any international deals,

transformative legislation, or diplomatic wins that can inspire any semblance of confidence in

him. Internal party fractures which sidelined long-time supporters, two by-election loses, and the

absence of a clearly articulated national strategy raise serious questions about his readiness to

lead our country. In a world defined by geopolitical tension and economic downfalls, The

Bahamas cannot afford leadership that is incompetent, unprepared, and fragmented.

On another front stands Lincoln Bain, whose rhetoric resonates, but his political theatre thrives

on outrage—allegations of corruption, alarmist narratives about sovereignty, and emotionally

charged messaging around immigration. Governance requires more than protest, name-calling,

defiance, and grandstanding. It demands discipline, an understanding of the way the government

works, economic literacy, and a sound concept of how policies are made.

In contrast, Prime Minister Philip Davis inherited a nation in crisis in September 2021. Tourism

was crippled by a global pandemic. Businesses were closing. Education was disrupted.

Government revenues were strained. Confidence—both domestic and international—was fragile.

Measured against that backdrop, his record speaks clearly.

The tourism numbers are increasing, restoring employment and foreign exchange. Infrastructure

upgrades are seen across the Family Islands—airports, clinics, roads—are revitalizing

communities long overlooked. The minimum wage increased from $210 to $260, offering

economic relief to working families. VAT reductions on essential food items are designed to

ease the cost-of-living burden. Major investments (in the billions) have been secured, which will

inject capital into the economy. Ground has been broken for critical projects in Grand Bahama,

including a new healthcare facility and an airport. Apprenticeship programs and expansion at

BTVI are strengthening workforce readiness. On the global stage, The Bahamas has become a

credible voice in climate negotiations and renewable energy discussions—issues that directly

affect our survival as a small developing nation.

Is the work complete? No. Violent crime remains a pressing concern. Escalating inflation and

worsening affordability are placing severe financial strain on households and demand immediate,

decisive solutions from the government. We are in a healthcare emergency, one that can

destabilize other critical sectors. Yet what distinguishes effective leadership is not the denial of

problems but the capacity to acknowledge them and confront them.

Prime Minister Davis has demonstrated sober, steady governance, and steadiness inspires the

confidence of investors and citizen alike.

Elections are not referendums on perfection. They are choices about foresight and progression.

The Bahamas today is not on its knees; it is rebuilding, recalibrating, and advancing. Momentum

exists. Infrastructure is expanding. Social protections are strengthening. International credibility

is intact.

The way I see it is that The Bahamas needs steady hands, diplomatic maturity, competent

leadership, and strategic foresight. It needs leadership that has been tested by crisis and marked

by progress.

It needs Philip ‘Brave’ Davis.