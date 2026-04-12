GENERAL ELECTIONS – FELIX SANDS WRITES FROM FREEPORT

As the country prepares for general election on May 12th, 2026, the Davis Administration must explain to the Bahamian voting population in clear terms that the geography of the Bahamas will not change regardless of which political party governs the country.

The reality of our Southern border will not change. Haiti, with a population of 11.5 million people, and Cuba, on the western side, with a population 11 million according to census data. These are the stubborn facts that will not change.

The reality of today’s 2026 campaign is we have an opposition with no clear plans for the forward or upward movement of this country. The only plan is to shout from the rafters that the country is being overrun by Black Haitian People, with the aid and comfort of the Davis Administration. The question is, is it true? Where is the evidence of such a takeover?

The reality is, we have a illegal migration problem namely human trafficking of people fleeing economic depression in Haiti, in the hopes of making it to the United States for a better life, and The Bahamas stands in the pathway.

The Davis Administration to its credit and with the help of our United States partners have done a commendable job of slowing and managing illegal migration with swift repatriation. Nevertheless, we hear cries of ‘takeover’ of our country.The Davis Administration has again, addressed the problems of shanty towns in the country directly. A long-standing problem that was dealt with by others with ‘ringing of hands and rising voices’ yet, to no avail; but, this administration has moved from Island to Island to address and dismantle this problem in a ‘humane and lawful fashion’.

To the Believers in Jesus Christ Our Savior and Lord and Soon Coming King, “When he ‘comes’ it will not just be for ‘Bahamians’. We have a gospel to Proclaim in making Disciples of ‘All Nations’ including the Haitian people. Haitians are not our enemies; but our brothers and sisters. As believers, we are called to be ‘Salt and Light’. Bigotry and Xenophobia Is “Unchristian”. Remember, “Jesus, the Christ”, was once a Refugee.

FELIX SANDS