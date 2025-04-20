Good Friday With Georgette And The Chinese Ambassador

From Facebook:

Georgette Gardiner ( second left) was hosted by the Chinese government to a week’s long visit to China. She found it thoroughly educational. To say thank you she invited the Ambassador Yan Jiarong ( far right) and her full staff to a Good Friday feast that was a combination of traditional fried fish and Chinese cuisine. I joined the gathering in progress. Also present executive director of the Middle East Desk Ministry of Foreign Affairs Janet Johnson ( third left ).



Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

18 April 2025