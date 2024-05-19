Happy Birthday Uncensored Columnist Kelly Burrows

Mr. and Mrs. Kelly Burrows with Ambassador Brian Seymour on the occasion of the former’s 78th birthday at Christ the King in Freeport. 16 May 2024

The following statement was posted on the FB page of Kelly Burrows on 16 May 2024:

Kelly Burrows celebrates birthday #78. On this occasion he invited his friends to celebrate this blessing at a 12:15 p.m. mass at The Pro Cathedral Christ The King Freeport. Father Colin Saunders was the celebrant.

Following the service, Kelly gave thanks to those in attendance, then proclaimed (testified) that he’s a living testament of the goodness of God.

Kelly,15 years ago, was diagnosed with a debilitating illness. The prognosis of that illness gave you a three-year chance before giving up the ghost. So, it was fit and proper for Kelly to testify of God’s goodness and mercy.

Happy Birthday my friend.

Amen & Amen