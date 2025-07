Honouring Sir Henry Taylor

From Facebook:

We honoured Sir Henry Taylor this year at the Clarence Town Catholic Cemetery for his contribution to the founding of the PLP and Bahamian democracy in 1953. I was joined by the Men’s Branch of the PLP and Sir Henry’s niece who laid the wreath. Thank you Joe Johnson and Keith Cox. Thank you Terrance Carroll and Mavis Knowles of the North and South Long Is Branches.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

13 July 2025