Japanese Visitors With Ambassador Cedric Scott

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Thank you Minister For Culture Leslia Miller Brice for joining the dinner for the visiting team from the Tokyo Museum of Japan. The visit was organized by Ambassador for The Bahamas to Japan Cedric Scott. A wonderful five course meal of Bahamian dishes prepared by Poop Deck West and served on a table on the actual beach. A great experience. We were joined by our Director General Jerusa Ali and our Ambassador to Morocco William Wong and newly appointed Chairman of the Museum and Antiquities Corporation Ambassador Michael Pateman. The Japanese delegation are: Fujiwara Makoto, Executive Director Of Tokyo Museum, Matsushima Masato, Vice Executive Director, Wada Hiroshi, Supervisor of Conservation Management, Takabayashi Naofumi, Assistant to the Executive Director, Dr Yamaguchi Shinobu, Consultant, Ikkanda Takeshi, Consultant. Thank you for gracing us with your presence.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

28 July 2026