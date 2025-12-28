KAMLA LOSES IT

The rumour is that the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Kamla Persad Bissessar has a drinking problem and that it is manifesting itself into the public policy of Trinidad and Tobago. The drink of choice is said to be Gray Goose vodka with a touch of Vat 19 every day. She visibly shakes. This is the explanation some of her political opponents in Trinidad and Tobago have given for the wild and wooly statements being made by the Prime Minister about Trinidad and Tobago’s largest market that of CARICOM countries.

In a series of statements since she came to office in the summer time, she has attacked her CARICOM partners. She has issued gratuitous insults, and statement after statement about the political and economic union of CARICOM. In her latest statement she has accused the body of being an unreliable partner and badly managed. The latter was an unwarranted attack on the staff of the CARICOM secretariat who as international civil servants cannot defend themselves.

Some have suggested that there is a racial element to it with her Indian ethnicity coming out against a largely African based organization. But then Suriname and Guyana that have similar Indian based populations and their presidents have not ventured down the bitter and vituperative road that she has.

What she has said is improper. There is no doubt about it. Her explanation privately to some is that she is cozying up to the Secretary of State of the US in order to get him to approve the right to process gas and oil, in a shared field that Trinidad has with Venezuela. But she has now made a bitter enemy of the Venezuelan government, so it is hard to see how that works either.

One hopes that calmer heads prevail as the Heads of Government of CARICOM meet in convocation in February in St Kitts.

