Long Island: Progress You Can See, Challenges Still to Address

Dr. Andre Rollins, the newly elected member of parliament for Long Island dominated the headlines this week, but not in a positive way.

His decorum was disrespectful, combative, confrontational, and it did not represent what Bahamians expect from our parliamentarians. His conduct was disgraceful and unbecoming.

Though Dr. Rollins dominated the headlines, he did not appear to be concerned about speaking for the people who placed him in the Honorable House, and Long Island is benefiting, in many respects, from the work of the last PLP government, and continuing with this new government, despite the fact that Long Island did not choose the progress candidate.

From north to south, there is visible evidence of investment and improvement that residents have long hoped to see.

One of the most impressive sights is the regatta site in Salt Pond. The newly constructed facility provided a beautiful setting for the recent Long Island Regatta and stands as a point of pride for the community. Nearby, a new government dock has also been completed, adding to the area’s infrastructure and potential for future growth.

Traveling through the island, there is ongoing roadworks in the northern settlements, with heavy equipment actively at work.

Progress is also evident at the Deadman’s Cay Airport, where construction continues on a modern facility designed to meet international standards. Residents are eagerly anticipating its completion (at the end of this summer) and the opportunities it may bring for tourism and economic activity.

In the south, attention is focused on the proposed Calypso Cove development, a major investment project that has generated optimism about jobs, tourism, and long-term economic growth. Construction has begun in earnest.

Perhaps most encouraging is the growing confidence many people have in Long Island’s future. New guest houses, small tourism ventures, and increased interest in second-home ownership reflect a belief that the island’s potential is beginning to be realized.

Dr. Rollins did not mention any of this in his budget contribution.

Of course, challenges remain. Residents continue to express concerns about healthcare, reliable mailboat service, social services, financial services, and opportunities for young people.

Yet, progress and challenges can exist at the same time. Long Island’s story is still being written.

Long Island represents tremendous potential, visible signs of growth, and a community that remains hopeful about what comes next.

Long Island stands as a visible example of the progress and development taking place under the this progress government.

-Abigail Cartwright