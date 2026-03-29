Loose Goat and Tie Goat

Dr. Duane Sands

FELIX SANDS WRITES FROM FREEPORT

Dr.Duane Sands, Chairman of the FNM, is on the public record saying “building two new public hospitals in the people’s interest is a dumb idea”. This past Friday, Dr. Sands has gone even further; he is quoted in the Daily as saying that should the FNM win the next election, they will cancel the building of the new hospital.

Dr. Sands, we thank you for your clarity on your party’s ‘Stop, Review and Cancel’ revelation. This is the hallmark principle of the FNM when they are in office.

Dr. Sands, may I commend to you the words of a wise senior FNM “Loose Goat can’t tell Tie Goat how to feel”…. in other words, you are a rich doctor who lacks compassion and simple kindness; to patients who cannot pay you, tell them, the Working Poor, to tug it out. Dr.Sands, the Aged Grandma, and Grandpa are on their own.

This, then, is the fundamental difference between the PLP and FNM. The PLP considers the poor. You should not die because you are poor in this prosperous Bahamas.

When it comes to the hospital, we are out of physical space, and given our present population, we have outgrown the campus. PMH is in need of rehabilitation; the work is currently in progress and being done. This is what is expected.

The other consideration is simple, climate change is a real life issue for the Bahamas. Given this reality, should we continue to put all our eggs in one basket and build everything on the same site, not mitigating our risk?

If you are a senior without health insurance remember the FNM Chairman, Dr. Sands is not the person to take advice from when it comes to public policy. Dr. Sands own words tell us that he is motivated by profit and loss. The milk of humankindness has seemingly dried up and been replaced with greed. So beware of a Loosed goat telling a Tied goat what is good for him or her.

Food for thought.

Felix Sand