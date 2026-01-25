MASTER OF ALL HE SURVEYS

In the face of a speech on 21 January 2026 at Davos by the Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney trashing the actions of the U S President Donald Trump at deconstructing the world order, Donald Trump cancelled an invitation to the Canadian Prime Minister to participate in his Board of Peace to run Gaza. That is the level of pettiness we now have in world affairs.

The Canadian Prime Minister made the comment that few countries are willing or indeed able to stand up to American bullying. The CARICOM countries are all cowering in fear as every week there is some new regulation that effectively imprisons the people of the CARICOM region in their island homes.

Americans can travel freely to our islands, do what they wish there but CARICOM citizens are now subject to all kinds of phony restrictions largely it seems for ideological reasons. The latest is that the citizens of Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica a total of 200,000 altogether now have to post a 15,000 dollar bond to apply for a visa to enter the United States. Dominica’s per capita income is 9,800 dollars. Antigua’s is 23,000 dollars.

The escape from colonialism was no escape at all. To quote the Canadian Prime Minister, we have all been living a lie. Today we are faced with rules that prevent us from traveling where we want. We face rules that prevent CARICOM citizens from saying what we want. Today we face rules that prevent us from buying what we want.

This is quite a mess and the answer of our leaders has really been feckless because they fear that if they resist the bullying as it was called by Mark Carney, the CARICOM countries will face even further restrictions and they will lose their political places.

So the fight for independence from the benign British who were leaving, running out the door, shows us that the real fight now begins.

We hope that what the Prime Minister of Canada said at Davos gives some courage and cover to our leaders in the region. That we all grow some balls.

Number of hits for the week ending Saturday 24 January 2026 up to midnight: 771,583;

Number of hits for the month of January up to Saturday 24 January 2026 up to midnight: 3,248,226;

Number of hits for the year 2026 up to Saturday 24 January 2026 up to midnight: 3,248,226;