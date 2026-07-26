Meeting Three Ladies Of Quality

From Facebook:

Glad reunion day with with these three lovely ladies Annette Poitier, Del Johnson, Judy Munroe. They are PLP supporters. They are Methodists. Mrs Poitier, former principal goes to Coke in Fox Hill. Mrs. Johnson, the widow of broadcaster and diplomat Calsey Johnson, goes to Rhodes. Mrs. Munroe formerly rhe CEO of coca cola and a former Chamber of Commerce president and advisor to the late Sir Lynden Pindling, goes to Good Shepherd formerly of Wesley. We met in the supermarket. The picture was too good an opportunity to miss.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

23 July 2026