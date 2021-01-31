MITCHELL IN THE SENATE

Senators Fred Mitchell, Michael Darville, JoBeth Coleby Davis, Clay Sweeting after the Senate meeting 28 January 2021

Senator Fred Mitchell speaking in the Senate on Thursday 28 January 2021 denounced the Prime Minister Hubert Minnis for using the name of Dr Bernard Nottage in aid of a political attack on the Progressive Liberal Party in the House of Assembly on Wednesday 27 January 2021. Mr. Mitchell called it a new low. He issued a statement on behalf of the party:

29 January 2021

On Wednesday 27 January 2021, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis hit a new low in politics when he employed and used the name of the late Bernard Nottage, the former Minister of National Security, in aid of his political attack on the Progressive Liberal Party. It was an abuse and patently offensive to misuse and abuse the name and ideology of a man who is no longer around to defend himself.

As usual, the Prime Minister did so without any thought of the possible effects his actions might have had on Mr. Nottage’s widow, children and other family members.

The Progressive Liberal Party denounces the action of the Prime Minister.

On a personal level I paraphrase another politician who said this from the public stage: “Mr. Prime Minister, I knew B.J. Nottage. I served with B.J. Nottage, B.J. Nottage was my friend. Mr. Prime Minister, you are no B J Nottage.”

End