Mitchell Joins The Seniors Of Fox Hill

From Facebook:

It was a joy to join the Fox Hill Seniors and Sonia Kemp at the Urban Renewal collective exercise this morning at the Kendal Isaac’s Gym. What fun. Thank you. I greeted colleague Ministers Keith Bell and Lisa Rahming and exchanged views with Commission Chairs Algernon Allen and Rev Diana Francis.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

30 January 2025