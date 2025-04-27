MORE THREATS FROM AMERICA ON LITTLE BAHAMAS

There was a time in the history of this country and its relations with the United States of America that you got the impression that it was a really good relationship, in fact an exception to the rule that in international policies and relations there were no friendships but merely interests. That exception is no more today.

The last time there was this feeling was when Hurricane Dorian took place and wrecked Abaco and Grand Bahama. During the time after the period of the storm’s passage, Americans took to the skies without waiting, to help rescue their friends and family who were hurt, displaced and damaged during that storm and its aftermath.

Today that has all been forgotten. There has been a change in the capital of regimes and a change in the attitude.

The Bahamas is now the object of a worldwide and concerted attack on Cuba, one of our closest neighbours. The offence is that Cuba does not have the system of government that they have in the United States and is considered a security threat to the United States, even though there is no evidence of such a threat. Even though it’s clear that Cuba could never pose such a threat.

The change in regimes in Washington now has The Bahamas accused of trafficking in persons because in the raid by American institutions of Bahamian health care professionals, the country is stripped of health care workers and one source for replacement workers was Cuba. Because some Cuban doctors in The Bahamas are reportedly not paid (the US says) their full wages here but monies are sent back to the agency in Cuba that recruits the doctors and that money The Bahamas is assured by the Cuban government goes to the families back home, the US says The Bahamas and its public officials should be denied the right to enter the United States.

They assert this even though the United States has an obligation to allow officials of The Bahamas to enter their country to represent their countries in New York at the United Nations and at the Organization of American States in Washington D C.

These are interesting times. We have been called a partner and a friend but here we are: our ministers are now under threat of sanctions, the equivalent of when South Africa banned Africans to faraway places in their country for offences that were not really offences at all except that they are written in misguided and prejudicial policies.

