MORISSON OF ZION PROTESTS THE CHURCH CLOSURES: ONLY HIM

So the Prime Minister Hubert Minnis, the Leader of the FNM, will go down in history as the Prime Minister of The Bahamas who cancelled Easter. He did it he says because he wanted to save us from the Covid 19 virus. It is doubtful that he needed to do so. What is interesting though is that while the liquor store owners and other affected business populations cried out against it, the church which is supposed to say : “ thus said the Lord”, accepted it meekly and without protest. They simply agreed with the government to stop all their services and with it their income. Not so said the rebel pastor at Zion Shirley Street. He did not agree and continued to hold services. Let’s see what happens, if Dr Minnis will have him arrested.