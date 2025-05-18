Mother’s Day At St Paul’s Fox Hill

Rev Scott Glinton,

Minister Patsy Williamson

Rev George Bodie

Miss Shanique Rahming

Rev Laura Glinton

Evangelist Maygon Woodside

Minister Evangeline Rahming

Hon. Fred Mitchell

Bishop Dr. J.Carl Rahming

Suraj Rolle

Lakeisha Mackey

Cierra Glinton

Sasha Rahming

Jacob Mackey

From Facebook:

I was able to get to St Paul’s this morning in Fox Hill to welcome the Mothers of The Year for the church. Congratulations to them all. I was particularly pleased to join the younger people who delivered the sermonettes and read the lessons. Good job. I presented each with a token of appreciation. Well done.

Fox Hill

12 May 2025