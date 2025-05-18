Mother’s Day At St Paul’s Fox Hill
Rev Scott Glinton,
Minister Patsy Williamson
Rev George Bodie
Miss Shanique Rahming
Rev Laura Glinton
Evangelist Maygon Woodside
Minister Evangeline Rahming
Hon. Fred Mitchell
Bishop Dr. J.Carl Rahming
Suraj Rolle
Lakeisha Mackey
Cierra Glinton
Fred Mitchell MP
Sasha Rahming
Jacob Mackey
From Facebook:
I was able to get to St Paul’s this morning in Fox Hill to welcome the Mothers of The Year for the church. Congratulations to them all. I was particularly pleased to join the younger people who delivered the sermonettes and read the lessons. Good job. I presented each with a token of appreciation. Well done.
Fox Hill
12 May 2025