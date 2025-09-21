NASTY BROKE LINCOLN BAIN IS AT IT AGAIN

Fred Mitchell is the target of the election season. All guns are aimed at him. Fox Hill, the seat that he occupies, has had the best representative ever. The results are there to see but well that is not enough. He must be stopped. Largely it is due to homophobia. It is the card they all play from the FNM to the Coalition of Idiots. Last week Lincoln Bain, the Chief of the Coalition of Idiots, was at it again with the homophobia. But he doesn’t understand that no one wants to hear from his old broke ass who won’t pay that lady the 64,000 dollars that he owes her and the courts have ordered him to pay. Just shut up and pay Lincoln.