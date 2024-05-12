Nurse Sybil Curtis Of Fox Hill Dies at 101 Years Old

It is my sad duty tonight to announce the passing of retired Nurse Sybil Curtis at the age of 101 at her home on the Fox Hill Road. It was my great privilege to serve as her MP. Thank you God for her. I have spoken to her daughter to express condolences on behalf of the Fox Hill Constituency. May she rest in peace.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

9 May 2024

The photo was taken at St Anne’s Church on the occasion of the 101st birthday on 31 March 2024. Nurse Curtis is in the wheel chair.